The ‘Flying Dragon,’ a terrifying airborne dinosaur, has been discovered.

Scientists believe that fossils discovered in Chile are those of a “flying dragon” that soared above the Atacama Desert more than 160 million years ago.

The remains are thought to be those of a pterosaur, making it the first of its species in the Southern Hemisphere.

“The discovery was quite thrilling,” said Jhonatan Alarcón, the research team’s leader from the University of Chile. “These pterosaurs were assumed to be extinct at these latitudes before this discovery.” The fossils were discovered in a rock by Osvaldo Rojas, director of the Atacama Desert Museum of Natural History in Cerritos Bayos, in 2009. The findings and analyses of Alarcón and other University of Chile experts were only published this month in the journal Acta Palaeontologica Polonica.

“We can’t declare that pterosaurs are migratory,” Alarcón said, “but the findings show that at least one Rhamphorhynchinae individual made its way from the Northern to the Southern Hemisphere.”

“Pterosaurs from this group have been found in Cuba, and they appear to have been coastal creatures, therefore they have most likely traveled between the North and the South, or perhaps they arrived once and stayed. We have no idea.” Because of its 6.5-foot wingspan, long pointy tail, and sharp buck teeth, the species is known as a “flying dragon.”

It is believed to have lived on Gondwana, the ancient megacontinent that included South America, Antarctica, Africa, Madagascar, India, Australia, and Laurasia (North America, Europe and Asia, except peninsular India).

“We believe this pterosaur was a well-developed individual, perhaps a fully fledged adult, based on the size of the humerus,” Alarcón said of the remains. “Our specimen is quite huge, equivalent to Rhamphorhynchus, the largest or possibly the largest member of its family.” “Pterosaurs, in general, are preserved with smashed bones, given that they had very sensitive and pneumatic bones, adapted for air movement,” he added, adding that the animal’s remains were preserved in a remarkable, three-dimensional way. The Atacama Desert, a 994-mile stretch of terrain west of the Andes Mountains on Chile’s Pacific Coast, is noted for its fossil discovery. In 2014, what has been described as a whale graveyard was discovered in the desert.

