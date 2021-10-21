The First Wave Of Pandemic Novels Has Arrived At The Frankfurt Book Fair.

The world’s oldest and largest book market, Frankfurt, is hosting the first wave of pandemic books this week. But, through fictitious characters, are readers ready to relive the coronavirus and lockdown life? Some of the most well-known authors are working on pandemic stories, with Jodi Picoult finding inspiration in a tourist stranded abroad and Margaret Atwood collaborating with Dave Eggers and John Grisham on a “collaborative novel” about Manhattan residents pulled together by lockdown.

“We members of the human species have been through a really difficult time here on planet Earth, and it’s not finished yet,” Atwood said via video link on Tuesday at the Frankfurt Book Fair.

“The writers have already begun to bear witness,” stated the Canadian novelist, who is now editing the novel “Fourteen Days: An Unauthorized Gathering,” which will be published in 2022.

Picoult, whose international blockbusters include “The Pact” and “My Sister’s Keeper,” has a new book coming out next month that will be one of the first pandemic books by a prominent novelist.

Picoult explained that she composed “Wish You Were Here” to “make sense of 2020.”

“Artists are supposed to find meaning in things we don’t comprehend, and a global epidemic qualifies,” the American writer told AFP via email.

Despite the fact that the epidemic has caused fewer international publishers and authors to attend this year’s market, German novelist John von Dueffel will be in Frankfurt on Friday to speak to audiences about his Covid-inspired novel.

In “The Angry and the Guilty,” a woman is forced to enter quarantine just before her father dies.

Not everyone is persuaded that these early pandemic-themed novels will be well-received by readers.

Denis Scheck, a well-known German literary critic, warned against “rushing out” these pieces, arguing that it requires very experienced authors to depict historical events in real time.

He explained that in the past, some of the best writing on major disasters didn’t come out until years or even decades later, as was the case with 9/11 fiction.

Many readers, according to Scheck, have instead turned to classics like Albert Camus’ “The Plague,” which has gained new relevance in the Covid era.

Scheck stated, “Literature can teach us how to die.”

He commended Juli Zeh’s latest novel “Über Menschen” (About People) as an example of a well-written coronavirus story.

It tells the story of a woman who leaves the city for the country, leaving behind a companion who grows more and more.