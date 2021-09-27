The first transit of the Taiwan Strait by a British warship since 2008.

For the first time since 2008, Britain deployed a warship through the Taiwan Strait on Monday, challenging Beijing’s claim to the critical waterway and marking a rare passage by a non-US military vessel.

The frigate HMS Richmond, which is part of Britain’s aircraft carrier strike group, went through the strait on its way from Japan to Vietnam, according to the British military ministry.

“The Royal Navy operates in full line with international law wherever it operates,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The UK has a number of long-standing security interests in the Indo-Pacific, as well as a number of significant bilateral defense relationships, and this deployment demonstrates our commitment to regional security,” the statement continued.

It was the first time one of Britain’s warships had passed across the narrow channel that separates Taiwan and mainland China since HMS Kent did so in 2008.

Regular “freedom of navigation” maneuvers by US warships in the strait elicit retaliation from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters — as well as practically all of the South China Sea.

The United States and the majority of other countries regard those areas as international seas that should be accessible to all ships.

On Monday, China’s immediate reaction to the passage of the British warship was subdued.

Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, told reporters, “We hope the relevant nations can do more to promote mutual confidence between countries and safeguard peace and security in the region.”

Until recently, the United States was the only world power willing to cross the Taiwan Strait.

However, as Beijing escalates its military threats against Taiwan and consolidates its authority over the disputed South China Sea, a growing number of US allies have used the route.

In recent years, Canadian, French, and Australian warships have all sailed through the Taiwan Strait, provoking Chinese protests.

HMS Enterprise, a Royal Navy survey ship, passed through the strait in 2019, however it was not a warship.

Chiu Kuo-cheng, Taiwan’s defense minister, confirmed to reporters that a foreign warship had passed through the strait, but did not specify whose country it belonged to.

Taiwan’s 23 million people are always on the verge of being invaded by totalitarian China, which has sworn to take control of the island one day – by force if necessary.

Since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, Beijing has increased military, diplomatic, and economic pressure on Taiwan. Tsai believes the island is already independent.

Chinese military jets made a total of 380 incursions into Taiwan’s defense zone last year, a new high. Brief News from Washington Newsday.