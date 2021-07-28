The first Syrian sanctions imposed by the Biden administration target prisons and two armed opposition groups.

The penalties are part of the White House’s objective to keep pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and hold armed organizations accountable for human rights breaches, according to the US Treasury.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated, “The United States is taking action to encourage responsibility for entities and individuals that have perpetuated the suffering of the Syrian people.” “Today’s move demonstrates that the US will not forget the victims of human rights violations in Syria, and that it will use relevant instruments to target and single out those responsible, regardless of who is responsible.”

Eight Syrian jails are targeted by the sanctions, several of which are related to powerful military intelligence agencies and generals. The renowned Saydnaya military jail, located north of Damascus, is one example.

The sanctions come after the United States passed the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act last summer. The act is called after a Syrian military photographer who leaked tens of thousands of images of torture victims in the Assad government’s jails.

Many of the prisons named on Wednesday were highlighted in photographs provided by Caesar, according to the US Treasury. It is unclear how US sanctions may affect a Syrian prison.

In a landmark analysis released in 2017, Amnesty International estimated that Syrian authorities executed at least 13,000 individuals in mass hangings at Saydnaya during the first five years of the country’s civil war. The executions were described as a “planned campaign of extrajudicial execution” by the rights organisation.

According to human rights organizations, 130,000 Syrians are still missing or arrested. The United States and many European governments hold Assad’s administration responsible for the majority of the war’s atrocities.

The previous administration focused the majority of its sanctions in Syria on Assad’s and his family’s companies, financial institutions, and associates.

An rebel armed group, Ahrar al-Sharqiya, whose militants are largely from eastern Syria, is among those sanctioned by the US Treasury. Two of the group’s leaders were also sentenced to prison.

In 2019, the gang was implicated in the assassination of Hevrin Khalaf, a Syrian Kurdish politician. Many terrorists from the Islamic State are thought to have joined its ranks. It. This is a condensed version of the information.