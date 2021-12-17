The first rate hike in the United States is expected in the spring of 2022, according to a Fed official.

With inflation forecast to continue high for some time, the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates soon after its bond-buying program expires in March, according to a member of the Federal Reserve board.

The Federal Reserve stated earlier this week that it will expedite the end of its stimulus program after inflation touched its highest level in nearly four decades last month, with price hikes on a wide range of items affecting both consumers and companies in the United States.

Governor Christopher Waller of the Federal Reserve said the decision made Wednesday offers policymakers the flexibility to respond promptly with a hike in the benchmark lending rate, which he believes “will be necessary shortly after our asset purchases conclude” in the spring.

Fed policymakers’ quarterly predictions released the same day indicated the possibility of three interest rate hikes next year, with the first one expected in May as authorities aim to keep inflation under control.

In a speech to the Forecasters Club of New York, Waller warned that inflation is “alarmingly high, persistent, and has expanded to harm more categories of goods and services than earlier this year.”

He expects the economy to recover fast in the coming months and return to full employment quickly, which is a fundamental criterion for the Fed before it raises rates from zero, where they have been since March 2020, when the pandemic began.

“Of course, the Omicron variation is a significant question regarding this forecast,” he added.

The revised version might impose further restrictions, slowing the economy while also “exacerbating labor and material supply shortages and increasing inflation pressure.”

He believes it will take a few months to assess if inflation is easing as planned.

The Fed, according to Waller, was swift to adjust to the unprecedented nature of the global pandemic and its impact on the economy and financial system.

However, forecasters had significant hurdles in predicting the depth of the slump and the speed with which it would rebound, including supply chain bottlenecks that irritated firms and added to price pressures.

“Like many others, I anticipated markets to respond rapidly and these issues to be resolved,” he said.

“We’re learning that the extensive and intricate supply networks that have facilitated trade and brought down manufacturing costs in recent years are rather brittle, and that repairing them is taking longer than I imagined.”