The First Lawsuit Over A Virus Outbreak In A Ski Resort Is Heard In Austria.

On Friday, the first civil case will be filed in a Vienna court over a renowned coronavirus outbreak in March 2020 in the popular ski resort of Ischgl, where thousands of people from 45 nations claim to have been afflicted.

The case is the first of 15 cases filed by Austrian and German plaintiffs accusing the authorities of failing to respond swiftly enough to Covid-19 outbreaks in Ischgl and other Tyrol destinations.

It was filed on behalf of the family of Hannes Schopf, 72, who died in Ischgl after getting the illness.

Lawyer Alexander Klauser, who is representing the Schopf family and the VSV consumer organization in court, said the official failures that caused Ischgl and the surrounding area to become a viral hotspot were numerous.

He cited a report by an independent committee of specialists released last October, which determined that local officials had “reacted too late” and made “severe miscalculations” after being notified by Iceland on March 5 that several of its nationals had tested positive upon their return home.

Klauser told AFP that local officials had “at least 48 hours to react” after the warning.

They also missed an opportunity to prevent more tourists from visiting the valley that weekend, he claimed, and the regional authorities questioned whether the Icelandic visitors had been infected in Ischgl.

Klauser also accused the local government of doing “too little, too late” when a restaurant worker tested positive for the virus, claiming that contact tracing was insufficient and that tourist restrictions were just “halting” for the next several days.

Klauser continued, placing the finger at Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, saying that when the valley was ultimately quarantined, an orderly evacuation of the area was “thwarted” by the chaotic manner in which it was announced and organized.

According to Schopf’s wife, the virus infected the retired journalist and ardent skier during the frantic three-hour evacuation by bus, which was jammed with other visitors who were sneezing and coughing.

The Schopf family has filed a lawsuit against the Republic of Austria for 100,000 euros ($120,000) in relation to his death.

Sieglinde Schopf, his widow, told AFP earlier this year that her “entire world smashed into bits.”

“I can’t forgive myself because, in the end, I sent him to his death,” she added, explaining that she had pushed him to take the sabbatical.

Another 30 people have filed compensation claims in addition to the 15 cases.