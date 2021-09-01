The First Korean Catholic Martyrs’ Remains Have Been Recovered.

The first Korean Catholic martyrs’ remains have been discovered, church officials announced Wednesday, 230 years after their execution and seven years after their beatification.

In South Korea, religious belief is widespread, with churches dotted throughout the country’s cities, towns, and villages.

However, after Catholicism was introduced in the 18th century, the Joseon dynasty, which ruled the Korean peninsula for over 500 years until its annexation by Japan in 1910, ruthlessly persecuted Catholic believers, seeing Catholicism as a threat to its hierarchical social system, which was based on neo-Confucianism.

The first of many to die were Paul Yun Ji-chung, 32, and James Kwon Sang-yeon, 40, who were beheaded in 1791.

During preparations to convert another burial into a sanctuary near Jeonju, south of Seoul, their remains were discovered in March.

Yun’s younger brother Francis Yun Ji-heon, who was quartered at the age of 37, a decade after his brother was executed, was also discovered.

According to the Diocese of Jeonju, a thorough examination that included historical study and DNA testing revealed a match with the three martyrs.

It went on to say that Francis Yun’s remains “display evident signs of dismemberment.”

Bishop John Kim Son-tae, head of the Jeonju Diocese, described the discovery as “a genuinely amazing and monumental occurrence.”

He noted that Paul Yun was adamant about his belief to the very end, citing historical sources that describe him as “smiling as if he were on his way to a party” as he was dragged to the execution site.

“He was beheaded while yelling ‘Jesus, Maria,’” he explained.

“We have discovered the remains of those who established the history of martyrdom for our church, which was founded on martyrs’ blood.”

Pope Francis beatified all three during his 2014 visit to South Korea.

According to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea, there are 5.9 million Catholics in Korea, accounting for 11.2 percent of the population.