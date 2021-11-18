The first Iraqis have returned home from the migrant standoff in Belarus.

Hundreds of Iraqis who were denied entry to the EU by Belarus went home on Thursday, while Poland detained dozens of those who crossed its border in a crisis blamed on Minsk by the West.

The European Union accuses Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of enticing the refugees to the border, mostly Iraqi Kurds, as retaliation for sanctions imposed on his dictatorship last year after it suppressed opposition protests.

Lukashenko and his Russian partner, Vladimir Putin, have denied the allegations and chastised Poland for refusing to accept the migrants.

For days, tens of thousands of people have been trapped at the border between the two countries in subzero weather.

A Polish NGO announced on Thursday that it had located a Syrian couple who claimed to have lost their one-year-old child while sleeping for a month in the forest near the border.

Since the crisis began in August, at least 11 migrants have perished, according to Polish media.

“The woman reported she lost a one-year-old child in the woods a month ago,” the Polish Center for International Aid tweeted.

David Sassoli, the president of the European Parliament, called for an end to “the inhumanity.”

On Twitter, he wrote, “It’s awful to witness a child perish in the cold at the EU’s doorstep.”

The prospect of de-escalating the crisis grew this week, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaking with Lukashenko on the phone twice, his first call with a Western leader since last year’s disputed presidential elections.

The first repatriation flight for migrants landed in Iraq a day after the pair’s second contact.

According to Russia’s Interfax news agency and a Kurdish regional spokeswoman, the flight carried 431 passengers.

On Thursday, Lukashenko’s spokesperson, Natalya Eismont, said the country had roughly 7,000 migrants.

She stated that Belarus will be responsible for sending 5,000 migrants home if they so desire.

She said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel would work with the EU to establish a humanitarian corridor into Germany.

However, Berlin denied that Lukashenko and Berlin had reached an agreement on the idea of a humanitarian corridor.

Horst Seehofer, Germany’s interior minister, denounced the assertion as “false news” in a speech in Warsaw.

In the crisis, he stated Berlin “stands with” its neighbor and fellow EU member Poland.

Warsaw had warned Minsk that if the problem “was not stabilized by Sunday,” train commerce with Belarus will be halted, according to his Polish counterpart Mariusz Kaminski.

According to the Polish defense ministry, Belarusian personnel conducted reconnaissance and “very likely” damaged the barbed wire barrier along the border in the most recent incident. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.