The first Hong Konger convicted of a national security crime has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

On Friday, a Hong Kong waiter was sentenced to nine years in prison after becoming the first person convicted under a new national security rule enacted by Beijing to quell dissent in the city.

Tong Ying-kit, 24, was found guilty on Tuesday of terrorism and secession for crashing his motorcycle into three police officers on July 1, last year, the day after the national security law was passed.

The trial was a milestone moment in the city’s evolving legal landscape, confirming that several previously forbidden political statements now entail significant prison sentences.

Tong’s flag said, “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times,” a common chant during the city’s massive and often deadly pro-democracy protests two years ago.

His case was heard without a jury – a dramatic change from Hong Kong’s common law heritage – and determined by three judges chosen by the city’s leader to hear national security cases.

On Tuesday, the judges found that Tong’s ramming his motorcycle into police officers satisfied the terrorism threshold, and that the flag he was flying was capable of “inciting secession.”

They gave him an eight-year sentence for the first crime and a 6.5-year term for the second, with the possibility of serving some of the time concurrently, for a total of nine years in prison.

The decision will have far-reaching repercussions in future national security matters.

More than 60 people have been charged as a result of the law, including some of the city’s most well-known democracy activists, including Jimmy Lai, the owner of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper.

The majority of them are currently incarcerated awaiting trial.