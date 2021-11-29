The first cases of Omicron in North America were discovered in Canada among visitors to Nigeria.

According to the Canadian government, the first cases of the developing Omicron variety have been found in North America among recent travelers from Nigeria.

“With recent travel from Nigeria, two persons in Ottawa tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron strain,” the Ontario government said in a statement.

Case and contact management is being conducted by Ottawa Public Health, and the individuals are self-isolating.

Even if completely vaccinated, anyone who visited Nigeria, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Namibia in the previous 14 days should seek testing and self-isolate promptly, according to the Canadian government.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) categorized Omicron, which was originally found in Botswana, as a “variant of concern,” causing political outrage around the world.

Even as health experts and the WHO warned that it wasn’t obvious whether this particular variety posed a bigger hazard than prior strains of the virus, Canada immediately joined a growing list of countries imposing travel restrictions on flights from South Africa and adjacent countries.

Israel, Hong Kong, and a number of European countries, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, and Germany, have all been found to have the Omicron variety.

On Sunday, Australia announced the first occurrences in Australasia, with two cases of the variation discovered in Sydney among recent South African tourists.

Officials in France announced on Sunday that they have detected eight suspected cases of the new strain, adding that further testing would be done to confirm the infections.

The United States has imposed a travel restriction on South Africa and many other neighboring countries, which will take effect on Monday.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House senior medical adviser and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, “It’s going to allow us a period of time to increase our preparedness,” as he warned that it will arrive in the United States soon.

Despite the fact that Omicron has a number of alterations that experts believe could make it more contagious than the Delta version and possibly even dodge existing vaccines, little is known about it at this time.

Health experts, including Fauci, have indicated that determining if the adaptation is more contagious, virulent, capable of causing serious illness, or capable of evading immunizations will take at least a few more weeks.

Dr.. This is a condensed version of the information.