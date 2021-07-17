The first case of Coronavirus has been reported in Tokyo’s Olympic Village.

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in the Games Village on Saturday, hoping to convince competitors that the pandemic-affected event will be safe.

Six days before the opening ceremony, organizers announced that an anonymous person in the Village, where hundreds of athletes and officials will reside during the Games, had tested positive for coronavirus.

“In the Village, there was only one individual. At a press conference, Masa Takaya, spokesman for the Tokyo organizing committee, said, “That was the very first incidence in the Village that was reported during the screening test.”

“This person is currently confined to a hotel,” Takaya explained.

According to Japanese media, the person who tested positive was a foreign national. The population in Japan is opposed to the Games, as they fear a new wave of illnesses.

The Tokyo 2020 Games’ chief organizer, Seiko Hashimoto, said organizers were prepared to respond quickly if the disease spread.

“We’re doing everything we can to avoid any Covid outbreaks,” says the spokesperson. If there is an outbreak, we will ensure that we have a plan in place to deal with it,” she said.

Hashimoto acknowledged that athletes at the Games, which were postponed for a year due to the epidemic, would be concerned about the virus situation — and she promised that organizers would not hide cases.

“It’s likely that athletes traveling to Japan are nervous. “I get it,” she explained.

“That is why we need to be really transparent.”

Toshiro Muto, CEO of Tokyo 2020, said it was unclear whether the person had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Muto stated, “We don’t have any information on whether or not this guy was vaccinated.”

“If someone tests positive, that person would be segregated immediately whether there are any close connections or not,” he added, adding that athletes at the Games would be checked every day.