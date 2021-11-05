The findings of a UK investigation into the French Trawler tragedy are expected to be released soon.

The findings of a British coroner’s inquest into the 2004 sinking of a French trawler in UK seas, which killed five people, will be delivered on Friday.

Last month, Judge Nigel Lickley heard weeks of testimony on how the Bugaled Breizh sank unexpectedly 17 years ago off the coast of Cornwall, southwest England, despite fine weather.

British search and rescue teams retrieved the bodies of two of the fishermen who died.

Lawyers for the relatives of the French victims claim that a submarine conducting operations in the vicinity at the time could have struck the boat and sunk it.

The Ministry of Defence, on the other hand, claims that none of its submarines were in the region at the time, and that the trawler’s nets were likely stuck in mud, pulling it to the bottom.

Lickley, a high court judge who also serves as coroner, was supposed to make his decision last month but postponed it until November 5 as he considered the evidence.

Three submarines from the Netherlands, Germany, and the United Kingdom were operating in the general area around the tragedy as part of allied military drills, according to the inquiry in London.

However, the families’ concerns were focused on another submarine, the HMS Turbulent, a British Royal Navy nuclear-powered vessel.

The navy, on the other hand, has denied any involvement, pointing out that the Turbulent was docked on the day of the sinking, January 15, 2004.

As both sides made their final submissions, MoD lawyer Edward Pleeth claimed that any allied sub was to blame for the disaster.

He added that experts called during the hearing had “completely ruled out submarine involvement,” and that the evidence pointed to a fishing accident.

“Your independent counsel has rejected every other explanation in its entirety,” he told the judge.

After years of investigations that caused the full British hearing to be postponed, the French legal system announced in 2016 that it was unable to make a conclusive verdict.

In England and Wales, coroners’ inquests are performed to try to determine the causes and circumstances of sudden or unexplained deaths on the balance of probabilities.

They don’t decide whether someone is guilty or not, but they do lay forth information in the public interest.

A judge can be appointed to oversee proceedings in especially sensitive circumstances, such as national security matters.