The final exhibition of looted Benin treasures will be held in France.

Over a dozen colonial-era jewels confiscated from Benin were on display in a Paris museum on Tuesday, the final time they will be seen in France before being returned in a historic gesture.

The 26 pieces, which are part of a cache of items seized by French forces in 1892, will be on display at the Quai Branly museum for only six days before being sent to the West African country later this month.

Following mounting calls in Africa for European countries to return colonial loot from museums, the decision to repatriate them was made.

The move is part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s effort to boost France’s image in Africa, particularly among young people.

The throne of Dahomey’s last king, Behanzin, as well as three totemic sculptures, four palace doors, several portable altars, and three warrior dancing staffs are among the treasures from the kingdom of Dahomey in present-day Benin.

Macron is expected to pay a visit to the exhibition on Wednesday afternoon.

Macron’s dedication to allowing Africans to witness their cultural treasure at home rather than only in European museums, according to the Elysee, “marks an essential step in creating a new connection between France and Africa.”

Macron stated earlier this month that a “talking drum” cherished by the Ebrie people of Ivory Coast, which was also on display in the Quai Branly, will be returned.

The decision to return paintings of “universal” interest has been criticized by certain museum directors.

President of the Quai Branly, Emmanuel Kasarherou, appreciated the “soul-searching” regarding the provenance of artworks that such calls had prompted.

The Quai Branly, which houses a massive collection of African items, has launched a comprehensive examination of its 300,000-item collection.

He told AFP that the goal is to “identify works alleged to have been seized via violence, without the consent of the owners, as war booty, or through the colonial administration’s compulsion.”

“”Not all pieces in European collections have been stolen,” he stressed, but “what fraction of them have been stolen?” Our goal is to figure it out.” Macron has gone further than his predecessors in apologizing to historical French crimes in Africa since his election in 2017.

He promised to enable the repatriation of African cultural heritage within five years in an address to students in Burkina Faso shortly after taking office.

According to a survey commissioned by Macron, there are around 90,000 African works in French museums, with 70,000 of them in the Quai Branly alone.

The calls for restitution culminated in a vote in the French parliament last year, which was overwhelmingly supported. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.