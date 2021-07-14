The final death toll from the China hotel collapse has been estimated at 17 people.

The death toll from the collapse of a budget hotel in eastern China has risen to 17, according to state media, which announced the completion of search and recovery activities on Wednesday.

Six people were rescued from the ruins of the Siji Kaiyuan hotel in Suzhou, which had collapsed in a mass of shattered concrete and bent metal beams two days earlier.

According to state-run media, all of those rescued were in stable condition.

It went on to say that an undefined number of persons connected to the hotel had been detained, and that an inquiry into the disaster’s cause was underway.

According to its listing on the travel portal Ctrip, the hotel launched in 2018 and has 54 rooms.

Suzhou, a city of over 12 million people located around 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Shanghai, is a famous tourist destination due to its canals and centuries-old gardens.

Building collapses and accidents are widespread in China, and they are frequently blamed on sloppy construction or corruption.

Last March, a quarantine hotel in Quanzhou, southern China, collapsed, killing 29 people. Authorities later discovered that three levels had been unlawfully added to the building’s original four-story structure.

In May, authorities in Shenzhen evacuated one of China’s largest skyscrapers, the SEG Plaza, after it shook many times over several days.