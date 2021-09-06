The final day of Venezuelan political talks has arrived in Mexico.

Venezuelan political negotiators resumed their third round of negotiations on Monday, focusing on opposition demands for free elections and government demands for sanctions relief.

The fourth and last day of talks mediated by Norway brought together representatives of President Nicolas Maduro and his opponents in a hotel in Mexico City.

On Saturday, Jorge Rodriguez, the chairman of the government delegation, stated that conversations aimed at resolving the country’s long-running political crisis had generated “partial accords.”

Gerardo Blyde, the chief opposition negotiator, also stated that progress had been made toward deals to alleviate Venezuela’s economic problems.

However, he continued, the fundamental issue was a “failed” economic model.

Last Monday, the major opposition alliance led by Juan Guaido said that it would stop a three-year election boycott and vote in November’s mayoral and gubernatorial elections.

The discussions have a seven-point agenda that includes electoral guarantees, sanctions relief, and political rights – but not Maduro’s resignation, which the opposition accuses him of rigging his reelection in 2018.

The closed-door discussions were not attended by either Maduro or Guaido, who is regarded president by approximately 60 countries.

Maduro’s warning on Sunday that the talks would not result in “impunity” was interpreted as a warning to Guaido, who is facing various charges in Venezuela.

Previous talks in the Dominican Republic in 2018 and Barbados the following year failed to end the crisis that has dogged Maduro’s eight-year presidency.