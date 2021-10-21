The film ‘Squid Games’ has sparked protests in South Korea, calling for better working conditions.

On Wednesday, tens of thousands of South Korean union workers dressed up as characters from the new Netflix animated series “Squid Game” and marched through the streets to protest the government’s labor laws and demand better working conditions.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) staged protests in Seoul and 12 other cities, attracting an estimated 80,000 union members. Their clothes were inspired by a South Korean play on the country’s economic woes, which drew in a large number of viewers.

“We continue to move forward to a society of equality with the chants of workers who packed the streets and resounded across the country,” the group said.

They said, “This is the first step toward eradicating global unfairness.”

The KCTU demanded that all workers have the right to form unions, that the government take more responsibility for ensuring job security as the country’s economy shifts from manufacturing to services, and that public transportation, medical care, housing, and education be strengthened, according to CBS News.

“Squid Game” has become a global sensation and is without a doubt Netflix’s most popular show to date.

456 adults compete in lethal children’s games for a chance to win a million-dollar jackpot on the show. Despite the fact that the stories have been adjusted to match the show, the economic troubles presented throughout the plot are based on real-life financial problems that many Koreans face today.

“The narratives and problems of the characters are very personalized but also mirror the hardships and reality of Korean society,” Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, wrote in an email to the New York Times.