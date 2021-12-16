The Federal Reserve of the United States will act more quickly to combat inflation.

The Federal Reserve declared a more aggressive position on Wednesday to combat the wave of price increases that has hit cars, housing, food, and other items in the US and has become a political problem for President Joe Biden.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets the central bank’s policy, stated that it will expedite the phase-out of its stimulus programs to end them in March, allowing it to use its most powerful weapon against inflation, hiking lending rates, as early as May.

While conceding the possibility of further price hikes, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remained enthusiastic about the US economy, saying it was on track to continue its robust recovery and was ready to be weaned off the central bank’s loose money policies.

“This year’s economic growth is expected to be strong, thanks to progress on vaccines and the reopening of the economy. Demand for aggregates is still quite robust “Following the two-day FOMC meeting, Powell spoke to reporters.

Powell recently stated that he and his colleagues underestimated the extent to which prices would rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic crisis, and vowed to fight back.

However, he highlighted on Wednesday that any moves taken will be contingent on the economy’s performance, which is still threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ll have to wait and see how the inflation figures and all the data evolve in the coming months,” Powell said, “but we’re ready to use our instruments to ensure that higher inflation doesn’t get entrenched.”

The committee took the first step toward tapering its bond purchases in early November, cutting the total by $15 billion per month, which would have brought the program to a close around June.

It will now slash $30 billion each month, bringing the program to a close two months sooner and allowing the Fed to lift the benchmark interest rate from zero, where it has been since the outbreak began in March 2020.

“The economy no longer requires rising amounts of policy support,” Powell said, painting a picture of a robust economy “in which interest rate hikes are appropriate.”

The Fed said it will maintain interest rates low until labor market conditions improve further, but central bankers said they expect three rate hikes next year in predictions released accompanying the FOMC statement.

The news boosted stock markets, which ended the day with significant gains.

Biden’s team and Fed officials are hoping to minimize bad political impact. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.