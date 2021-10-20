The FBI was contacted in the search for Petito’s boyfriend.

US officials said Wednesday that “items of interest” have been discovered in the search for Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, who was strangled to death on a cross-country road trip.

For weeks, police have been looking for Brian Laundrie, and live television footage from Florida on Wednesday showed search teams and sniffer dogs at work.

“In conjunction with the hunt for Brian Laundrie, items of interest were discovered in the Carlton Reserve this morning,” FBI Tampa said in a statement.

“The site is being processed by an FBI Evidence Response team. The reserve is currently closed to the public, and no further information is available.” Petito’s remains languished in the Wyoming wilderness for up to a month before being discovered in mid-September.

Petito had quit her job and packed her belongings into a camper van for a cross-country trip with Laundrie, which began in July and was documented in a series of social media posts.

However, after she unexpectedly left on September 11, her family filed a missing person report, and Laundrie returned to Florida without her.

Laundrie, 23, has been designated as a “person of interest” in the investigation. Before disappearing, he refused to cooperate with police.

Petito’s killing, as well as the subsequent disappearance of the prime suspect, caused a media frenzy in the US and around the world.

It also sparked discussion about the disproportionate attention paid to missing white women.