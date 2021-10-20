The FBI has discovered human remains in the search for Petito’s missing boyfriend.

According to the FBI, apparent human remains were discovered on Wednesday in a Florida nature reserve where officials were hunting for Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend.

Personal belongings belonging to Brian Laundrie, who has been deemed a “person of interest” in Petito’s death, were also discovered in the Carlton Reserve, according to FBI special agent Michael McPherson.

“Earlier today, investigators discovered what looks to be human remains, as well as personal things belonging to Brian Laundrie, such as a backpack and notepad,” McPherson told reporters.

“These objects were discovered in a location that had been under water until recently,” the FBI agent explained. “Our evidence response team is on the site, processing the area with all available forensic resources.”

“The squad will most likely be on the scene for several days.”

For weeks, police have been looking for Laundrie, and live television footage from Florida on Wednesday showed search teams and sniffer dogs at work.

Petito’s remains languished in the Wyoming wilderness for up to a month before being discovered in mid-September.

Petito had quit her job and packed her belongings into a camper van for a cross-country trip with Laundrie, which began in July and was documented in a series of social media posts.

However, after she unexpectedly left on September 11, her family filed a missing person report, and Laundrie returned to Florida without her.

Laundrie, 23, has been designated as a “person of interest” in the investigation. Before disappearing, he refused to cooperate with police.

Petito’s killing, as well as the subsequent disappearance of the prime suspect, caused a media frenzy in the US and around the world.

It also sparked discussion about the disproportionate attention paid to missing white women.