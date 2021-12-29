The father of a teen shot by a police officer in the United States is demanding jail time.

The father of a teen who was fatally shot by US cops at a department store sought jail time for the officers involved in her death on Tuesday.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, is the latest victim of law enforcement in a country where guns abound and police are willing to use lethal force.

Juan Pablo Orellana told reporters, “The only thing I want is justice for my daughter.”

“I will not stop until all these criminals are imprisoned,” says the narrator.

Last Thursday, Valentina, a Chilean immigrant, was hiding in a changing room as Los Angeles cops stormed the Burlington department store to apprehend a guy brandishing a bike lock at customers.

Several cops can be seen patrolling the aisles with firearms drawn, one of whom fires almost as soon as he sees the attacker, according to video footage from the chaotic situation.

One of the rounds he fired went through a wall, killing a teenager who was trying on Christmas outfits with her mother.

“We were shopping for Christmas outfits together in a fitting room,” a weeping Soledad Peralta recalled.

“We heard screaming and were clutching each other and praying as Valentina was thrown to the ground.

“She passed away in my arms. I couldn’t do anything, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing, nothing,

“One of the worst and darkest aches one can fathom is seeing a daughter die in one’s arms. To me, she was everything “she stated

Benjamin Crump, a notable Black attorney specialized in wrongful death claims whose clients have included the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, was among the parents’ lawyers.

Valentina’s death will be investigated “completely and transparently,” according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore.

Civil rights organizations have slammed the police’ use of guns in a department store, claiming that they had no way of knowing the full circumstances, including whether onlookers were present.

The suspect was said to have a gun during the emergency calls, but no firearm was recovered.

There is no official national record of fatal police shootings in the United States, and police departments report instances on a voluntary basis.

According to the Washington Post, police have shot and killed 900 people in the last year.

Police typically justify their use of lethal force by claiming that in a country with so many guns, they are constantly confronted with life-threatening scenarios.

Following a series of horrific shootings, police training has improved. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.