The Father of a Right-Wing Chilean Presidential Candidate Was Supposedly A Nazi.

According to a recently unearthed wartime ID card, Chilean presidential contender Jose Antonio Kast’s German-born father was a Nazi during WWII.

According to the Associated Press, a document discovered in Germany’s Federal Archive indicates to confirm Kast’s father, Michael Kast, was a Nazi party member.

Jose Kast has disputed this on numerous occasions. Instead, he claimed that his father was forced to join the German army as a young man during the war against the Allies, but that he was not a Nazi party member.

“When there’s a war and [military]membership is compulsory, a 17- or 18-year-old doesn’t have the option to say, ‘I’m not going,’ because they’ll be court-martialed and shot to death the next day,” Joe Kast stated on social media, according to the Associated Press.

However, according to the new record, Michael Kast joined the National Socialist German Workers’ Party, also known as the Nazi party, in September 1942.

In the 1950s, he moved to Chile and became a wealthy businessman. Michael Kast passed away in 2014.

According to the Associated Press, the Federal Archive was unable to establish that the ID belonged to the presidential candidate’s father, but the date and place of birth match.

Chilean journalist Mauricio Weibel Barahona shared a photo of the ID on Twitter.

This report contradicts what Jose Kast had already stated. While he is accurate that military duty was required, he is incorrect that membership in the Nazi party was not.

Jose Kast, 55, is a far-right politician competing against Gabriel Boric, a socialist congressman, in the upcoming elections on December 19. Boric is slightly ahead of Jose Kast in recent surveys.

Jose Kast has frequently praised military dictator Augusto Pinochet and drew parallels between him and former US President Donald Trump and current Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.