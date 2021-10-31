The fatal shooting, according to Alec Baldwin, was “one in a trillion.”

In his first public comments on the tragic shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a toy pistol on a movie set, US actor Alec Baldwin said Saturday that the incident was a “one in a trillion episode.”

Baldwin and his wife Hilaria were intercepted by reporters in Manchester, Vermont, according to TMZ footage. The Hollywood actor has remained silent about the inquiry into the October 21 shooting on the set of the 19th-century Western “Rust.”

Baldwin had previously tweeted his condolences for the tragedy and stated that he is working with police to solve the case.

In the video, he tells the reporters, “She was my family.”

“On set, there are often unintentional incidents, but nothing like this.” This is a one-in-a-billion occurrence.” Since the incident, calls for better management of firearms on Hollywood sets have gotten louder, and Baldwin said he was “very interested” in the endeavor. He couldn’t say whether he’d ever work on a set involving firearms again.

He also stated that production on “Rust,” which had been halted following the murder, would not resume.

During a practice on the set of “Rust,” Baldwin, who was both a producer and a lead actor in the film, fired a live round from a Colt.45.

Hutchins was hit in the shoulder by the round, which traveled through his body. She died, while he was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries before being released.

Baldwin stated he couldn’t comment on the investigation since the pistol was “cold,” indicating it didn’t have a live round in the chamber, according to the film’s assistant director.

Dave Halls, the assistant director, has already admitted to detectives that he did not thoroughly inspect the rifle before declaring it safe.

Halls was sacked as an assistant director on a prior production for violating gun safety regulations, according to the makers of that picture.

The armorer for the film stated she had “no idea” where the live round arrived from in a statement released on Friday.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, was in charge of procuring and safeguarding guns on set, making sure they were always accounted for and stored up when not in use.

According to the statement, she “never watched anyone shoot live rounds with these guns and would not enable it.”

“Every night and at lunch, they were locked up, and there was no way a single one of them went missing.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.