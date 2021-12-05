The far-right in France As a candidate, Zemmour has his first rally.

After a contentious campaign launch last week, far-right polemicist Eric Zemmour was preparing his first political rally as an official candidate for the French presidency on Sunday.

His gathering, which will take place at an exhibition center in Villepinte, north of Paris, is expected to be disrupted by fights with counter-demonstrators, according to police and other witnesses.

The meeting comes five days after he officially announced himself a contender with an anti-immigrant campaign video and doom-laden predictions about the future.

His campaign’s official motto was released on Saturday: “Impossible is not French,” a term ascribed to Napoleon.

Zemmour, a 63-year-old writer and television political analyst, is banking on a large turnout on Sunday to demonstrate that he is a serious contender to remove President Emmanuel Macron.

He’s been putting in a lot of effort to outsmart seasoned far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

And, after the right-wing Republicans chose moderate Valerie Pecresse as their presidential candidate on Saturday, he went to work courting those who had voted for a more conservative candidate.

He encouraged supporters of the Republicans’ failed second-round candidate Eric Ciotti to join him at the rally on Sunday in an open letter.

He wrote, “We are extremely close and have so much in common.”

According to Olivier Ubeda, a senior member of Zemmour’s team, 19,000 people have already registered for the meeting on Sunday, which was initially planned to take place at a big Paris location.

It was moved to an exhibition center north of the city due to a boom in interest in Zemmour, as well as for security considerations, he said. A counter-demonstration has been planned for Sunday in Paris.

The protest was organized by a group of roughly 50 organizations, trade unions, and political parties against Zemmour, who has been convicted of inciting racial hatred and whose stance is anti-Islam and anti-immigration.

Both the protest and Zemmour’s rally in Villepinte, according to a police source, were considered probable flashpoints.

Several thousand protestors are expected at the Paris anti-Zemmour rally, as well as a few hundred far-left activists at Villepinte, where police fear conflicts with Zemmour’s followers.

The socialist president of the Seine-Saint-Denis region, which includes Villepinte, has started a petition to persuade the conference center’s proprietors to cancel Zemmour’s gathering.

Troussel stated in an opinion piece for the French weekly Journal du Dimanche about Zemmour's beliefs: "The Republic is not an impartial government. Racism is a crime, not an attitude." Zemmour held off on announcing his candidacy for several months.