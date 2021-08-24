The family of the last American hostage in Afghanistan has issued a statement to the Haqqani Network.

The sister of Mark Frerichs, the final American hostage in Afghanistan, has shared a statement with This website sent to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the chief of the Haqqani network, a Taliban-aligned group suspected to be responsible for Frerichs’ capture.

Charlene Cakora urges Haqqani to consider submitting a request to President Joe Biden’s administration for the release of Frerichs in exchange for the release of Bashir Noorzai, an Afghan tribal leader arrested in New York on heroin trafficking charges while attempting to advance diplomacy as the US-led war in his country grew in intensity.

This website has also spoken to current and former US authorities about the possibility of swapping Noorzai, who is currently imprisoned in a federal prison in New Hampshire, for Frerichs, whose whereabouts are unknown.

The following statement has not been altered in any way:

Sirajuddin Haqqani, An Open Letter

“This is such a critical time for you and your people — Afghanistan’s future is on the line. Afghanistan’s people have lived through decades of conflict. Generations have grown up with firsthand knowledge of what it’s like to have foreign forces in your country. With the battle over, major decisions regarding the future must be taken.

The Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan in the last two weeks, and international soldiers have begun to withdraw. The Taliban’s role shifts from that of a military group to that of a government. Your administration will now have to consider how to ensure that the Afghan people have food, water, and energy. You’ll need to consider diplomatic recognition, economic potential, and international support. There are a lot of chances, but there are also a lot of hazards.

One of those concerns is keeping an American detained against his will. Mark Frerichs, that American, is my brother, and I’m writing to ask for your assistance in getting him home to his family. We need your help to authenticate Mark’s existence as a first step toward that goal.

Mark, as you know, is an American civilian who has spent the last decade in Kabul. This is a condensed version of the information.