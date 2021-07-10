The family of slain Cambodian activist Kem Ley commemorates the five-year anniversary of his death.

As the family of slain Cambodian activist Kem Ley rebuilds their life in Australia, his youngest son, born just months after the killing, serves as a human timepiece, counting down the years since his father died.

In 2016, Kem Ley, a well-known analyst and critic who dabbled in grassroots politics, was shot at point-blank range in a Phnom Penh gas station cafe.

In a trial that opponents say was a political cover-up, an unemployed former soldier confessed to the crime and said the reason was an outstanding debt.

Bou Rachna, his wife, went to a Melbourne temple to pray on Saturday, the fifth anniversary of his death.

“I often tell my sons about their father’s tale, and I hope they will remember his good deeds for the rest of their lives,” she told AFP.

His work bag and laptop, as well as his portrait and a pot of incense sticks, are on display in the family’s Melbourne home.

Bou Rachna was five months pregnant at the time of her husband’s murder, and she named her fifth son Kem Ley Vireakboth after him.

She said, “It’s as though he’s still among us.”

Kem Ley junior has been diagnosed with autism and is now five years old.

His mother explained, “Even though we constantly talking to him (about his father), he still doesn’t comprehend.”

After being awarded refugee status, the family relocated to Australia in 2018.

The widow has struggled to sustain her children financially; the eldest is a university student who is ineligible for a government-funded degree and must pay full tuition because the family does not yet have citizenship.

“It’s quite difficult for me as a mother of five children to be in this situation,” she added, adding that many Khmer-Australians had been extremely nice to her family.

“We have relocated to a new country and have found a suitable residence. We are not under any duress or intimidation.”

Kem Ley was a harsh critic of Cambodian politicians of all sorts, but he was particularly harsh on the country’s endemic corruption.

He gave an interview regarding an investigative report he had prepared detailing some of the millions of dollars reportedly acquired by the family of long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen shortly before his assassination.

The Cambodian government has categorically denied any involvement in the murders.

After a quick trial, ex-soldier Oeuth Ang pleaded guilty to guility and was sentenced to life in jail.

The suspect's name was initially given to police as "Chuob Samlab," which means "meet to."