The family of journalist Peter de Vries is “unbelievably proud” of him and “inconsolable” over his death.

Peter R., a journalist from the Netherlands, After being wounded on July 6, de Vries, who was known for reporting on the Netherlands’ violent underworld, died Thursday at the age of 64 in an Amsterdam hospital.

“Peter has lived by his conviction: ‘On bended knee is no way to be free.’ We are tremendously proud of him and at the same time inconsolable,” his family stated in a statement.

After making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television program, De Vries was shot. A motive has yet to be discovered.

De Vries’ family stated that he died surrounded by his loved ones and that the family needed time to “process his passing in peace.”

Their statement read, “Peter battled until the end, but was unable to win the battle.” The funeral preparations have yet to be made public.

The gangland hit on an Amsterdam street on July 6 bore all the signs of the gangland hits that the writer had been covering with growing regularity in the Dutch underworld.

Two people have been arrested as suspects. A 21-year-old Dutchman is suspected of shooting the victim, while a 35-year-old Polish man living in the Netherlands is accused of driving the getaway car, according to Dutch police. They were apprehended shortly after De Vries was injured.

De Vries progressed quickly from a young cub reporter to become the most well-known journalist in the Netherlands. He was a rock for families of murdered or missing children, a crusader against injustice, and a thorn in criminals’ sides.

He’d lately served as an adviser and confidant to a witness in the prosecution of a crime gang’s suspected leader and other members, which police described as a “oiled killing machine.”

Ridouan Taghi, a suspected gangland boss, was extradited from Dubai to the Netherlands in 2019. He is still being held in custody while awaiting trial alongside 16 other suspects.

In the Netherlands, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte led the honors to De Vries.

“Peter R.,” says the narrator. De Vries was a committed, tenacious individual who was frightened of nothing or no one. Rutte said in a tweet that he is “always seeking the truth and sticking up for justice.” “And it just adds to the drama that he has now become the victim of a major injustice.”

The shooting was declared illegal by Dutch King Willem Alexander last week.