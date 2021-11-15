The family of a man on death row in Singapore is pleading for his life.

Despite worries that he is mentally ill, the sister of a Malaysian man facing death has urged with Singapore to give him a “second opportunity.”

Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was sentenced to death in 2010 for smuggling a minor amount of heroin into Singapore, was due to be hanged last week after losing several appeals.

After the 33-year-old contracted the coronavirus, the execution in the city-state, which has some of the world’s strictest drug laws, was postponed, but campaigners believe the postponement will be brief.

His family, on the other hand, is not given up, with his sister Sarmila Dharmalingam urging the city-state to “giddy up.”