The family of a late Kashmiri leader will be investigated by India under anti-terror laws.

Officials said the family of a separatist icon from Indian-administered Kashmir has been charged with violating a broad anti-terrorism legislation by singing anti-New Delhi chants and wrapping his body in Pakistan’s flag after he died.

Tensions in the Himalayan area, which India and Pakistan dispute, have risen since Syed Ali Geelani died on Wednesday at the age of 92 in Srinagar’s major city.

On Saturday, police in Kashmir said they had filed a case against Geelani’s family under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which effectively allows people to be jailed indefinitely without charge.

Soon after the renowned resistance leader’s death, the family was accused of “raising anti-national slogans and committing to various anti-national activities” at his home.

They have yet to be apprehended by police.

In India, a booking does not always result in a formal charge, but it is an official record of an incident. Police have been accused of using bookings to frighten residents in the area, according to critics.

Naseem Geelani, the separatist leader’s son, did not refute the allegations, but repeated earlier claims that police carried his father’s body away to be buried in the middle of the night, mere hours after his death, and denied the family the opportunity to perform last rites.

Those charges have been denied by the police.

“After my father’s death, we told the visiting police officers that they had seized control of everything and that we were in sorrow. On Sunday, the son told AFP that they had no means of knowing who was doing what.

The leader’s body was wrapped in a Pakistani flag before police officials hauled it away during a confrontation with his family members, according to a video widely circulated on social media.

During the chaos, chants of “we want freedom” could be heard in the background.

Authorities in Kashmir reduced a restriction imposed following his death to maintain tranquility, allowing for limited movement on Sunday. On Saturday, the blockade of the internet and mobile phones was partially lifted.

Geelani, a well-known figure in the region, has spent more than five decades campaigning for self-determination for Kashmiris living under Indian domination.

After Geelani’s death, Islamabad declared a day of national mourning, and funeral prayers for the leader were performed across Pakistan and in Turkey.

Geelani’s grave is guarded by Indian troops in Srinagar, and no one is permitted to touch it.

Since New Delhi controversially withdrew the region’s semi-autonomy and brought it under direct authority in 2019, resentment has grown in the area.

Repression, according to residents in the Muslim-majority region. Brief News from Washington Newsday.