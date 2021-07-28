The fact that Simone Biles withdrew didn’t matter to the Russians: ‘We would have won anyway.’

As the women’s Olympic team finals began Wednesday in Tokyo, the United States gymnastics team received shocking news, as did the rest of the world. Simone Biles, largely regarded as the best gymnast on the planet, has withdrawn from the final. She mentioned mental health issues but didn’t go into detail.

Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum, representing Team USA, circled the wagons and took silver, nearly three-and-a-half points behind the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team, which took gold.

Simone Biles and ROC made headlines all around the world. The Russians appeared irritated by questioning from American media regarding Biles’ absence during the crucial event at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, even during the post-event press conference.

Because to a four-year ban from major international events in all sports due to doping allegations, the Russians were unable to compete under the flag of their native country. A small group of men and women from across the country were picked to compete under the ROC banner and the Olympic flag.

The Russian gymnasts dismissed the notion of losing in the Olympic finals against the Americans just because their best star had withdrawn.

“We didn’t pay attention to it. She is a human, and she is capable of making a mistake or suffering an injury. According to championat.com, Russian gymnast Victoria Listunova remarked, “We were only focusing about our performance.”

Biles congratulated the ROC team on their victory, and the Russians reportedly inquired as to why she quickly withdrew.

“She said, ‘Nothing.’ “As if it doesn’t matter,” Angelina Melnikova says.

Biles is known in USA Gymnastics as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), having won the last three World Championships and five medals in the 2016 Rio Olympics. She’s a long way from Larisa Latynina, a former Soviet gymnast who won 18 gold in three Olympics before becoming the country’s national coach.

ROC would have won the Tokyo team finals regardless of whether the USA had Simone Biles or not, according to Latynina.

“What a dramatic performance in artistic gymnastics!” With two falls, the Russians win gold!… They squirmed but didn’t break,” Latynina explained. “We would have won even if Biles had competed.”

Biles didn’t declare she’d return to the individual events, but she did indicate she’d be prepared. This is a condensed version of the information.