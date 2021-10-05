The Facebook outage has left Latin America in the dark, where WhatsApp reigns supreme.

While many individuals around the world used Twitter to make lighter jokes about the Facebook and Instagram outages, WhatsApp users in Latin America suffered more serious effects.

After millions of people were unable to access social media sites or messaging apps for many hours on Monday, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are now back online. According to the firm, the problem was caused by an erroneous configuration update.

While the social media behemoth and the apps it owns were down, users on Twitter—which remained up and running throughout Monday’s outage—remarked that WhatsApp not operating would disproportionately effect individuals in Latin American countries where it is widely used.

According to the Global Web Index’s 2020 Social Media User Trends Report, WhatsApp is used by 93 percent of those aged 16 to 64 in Argentina, 92 percent of Colombians in the same age range, and 91 percent of Brazilians.

WhatsApp has grown in popularity in Latin America as a result of its free Wi-Fi messaging feature. Mobile phone tariffs in Latin America are among the highest in the world, according to eMarketer, due to a lack of competition.

The app has also proven to be a helpful resource for people looking for a free and simple way to stay in touch with family who have relocated to the United States. In comparison to other messaging services or apps, WhatsApp is more likely to be used by people of all ages.

According to eMarketer, more than 94 percent of Hispanic smartphone users in the United States will have WhatsApp installed by 2023. In comparison, 68.1 million WhatsApp users were reported in the United States in 2019—roughly 20% of the total population.

Forbes editor José Caparroso tweeted about how the WhatsApp outage would disproportionately affect Latin Americans.

“WhatsApp is the lifeblood of Latin America. “It astounds me that so many people underestimate the magnitude of this decline,” Caparroso wrote.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York responded to Caparroso’s tweet by saying that big portions of the internet should not be centralized to just one firm, and that Facebook should be divided up and regulated.

“It’s almost as if Facebook’s monopolistic objective of acquiring, copying, or destroying every competitive platform has been accomplished. This is a condensed version of the information.