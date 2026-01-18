The Execution of Rubina Aminian: A Tragic Symbol of Tehran’s Crackdown

In a chilling escalation of violence during Iran’s ongoing protests, 23-year-old student Rubina Aminian was shot execution-style by security forces in Tehran on Thursday evening, according to reports from Iran Human Rights (IHR). Aminian, a textile design student at Shariati Technical College, was not participating in any violent action but was caught in a crowd protesting for freedom near Shahid Beheshti University.

A Deadly Crackdown

The Kurdish student was reportedly shot in the head at close range by security officers, eyewitnesses confirm, marking her death as one of the many recent fatalities attributed to the regime’s brutal suppression of dissent. The targeted execution has sparked outrage and highlighted the regime’s growing use of lethal force to quash opposition, despite its claims that deaths among protesters occur during “crossfire” or are the result of “rioting.”

Rubina’s death follows a pattern of violent suppression. As her family arrived in Tehran from Kermanshah to claim her body, they were first denied access to the morgue, where reports suggest they saw “hundreds of bodies of young people,” a grim testament to the scale of the crackdown, which continues largely unreported due to an internet blackout. Her family was subsequently forced to bury her in a remote village near Marivan, far from her hometown, under heavy surveillance and without the ability to hold a public funeral.

The Struggle for Dignity and Justice

The regime’s refusal to release her body and the secret burial further demonstrates its oppressive tactics, aimed at preventing the spark of protests that might follow the funeral of a young martyr. The forensic evidence surrounding her death is damning: the bullet entered from the back of her head, underscoring the execution-style nature of the killing. This evidence challenges the official narrative and paints a picture of premeditated violence against the young protesters.

Rubina Aminian’s image has spread through social media and opposition channels, turning her into another symbol of the crushed potential of Iran’s youth, much like Mahsa Amini before her. As her tragic story continues to gain international attention, it raises a stark question: why does the regime see its brightest children not as the future, but as targets?