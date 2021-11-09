The execution of a disabled man in Singapore has been postponed due to a Covid infection.

A Singapore court on Tuesday postponed the execution of a Malaysian man who advocates claim is mentally impaired after testing positive for Covid-19, effectively ruling out any chance of a last-ditch appeal.

In 2009, Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was caught for smuggling a little amount of heroin into the city-state, which has some of the strictest drug prohibitions in the world. The next year, he was sentenced to death.

Despite rising international anger and supporters’ allegations that his intellectual handicap renders him incapable of making reasonable decisions, he was set to be hanged on Wednesday after losing a series of appeals.

The execution was halted when a last-ditch appeal was filed, and the Court of Appeal is scheduled to hear the case on Tuesday.

However, Judge Andrew Phang Boon Leong announced that Nagaenthran had contracted Covid-19, halting the execution and preventing the appeal.

In deciding to postpone the execution, he cited “logic, good sense, and humanity.”

M. Ravi, Nagaenthran’s lawyer, told reporters that he was “pleasantly shocked” because “this man cannot be executed because of Covid.”

He stated that he had been “rescued by none other than the heavenly force.”

There was no immediate word on when the appeal would be heard.

Campaigners had warned ahead of the court hearing that the appeal could be denied quickly, allowing the execution to proceed as planned on Wednesday.

On Monday, a group of UN human rights experts joined their voice to the mounting outrage over the case, saying that persons with intellectual disabilities should not be executed.

“Not only is using this type of punishment to curb drug trafficking illegal under international law, but it is also useless,” they stated.

The European Union has requested that his sentence be commuted, while Malaysia’s prime minister has written to his Singaporean counterpart requesting that his execution be postponed.

Nagaenthran’s death sentence has been commuted, according to an online petition with nearly 70,000 signatures.

If the execution goes ahead, it will be the first in Singapore since 2019. The country justifies its use of capital punishment as a deterrence to crime.

Nagaenthran was apprehended at the age of 21 with a bag of heroin weighing around 43 grams (almost three tablespoons) tied to his thigh as he attempted to enter Singapore.

Supporters claim he has an IQ of 69, which is considered a disability, that he has an alcohol problem, and that he was pressured into committing the act.

