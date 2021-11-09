The execution of a disabled man in Singapore has been postponed because to Covid.

The imminent execution of a Malaysian man, whose campaigners claim is mentally ill, was postponed by Singapore’s top court on Tuesday when he tested positive for Covid-19, which his family hailed as a “miracle.”

In 2009, Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam was caught for smuggling a little amount of heroin into the city-state, which has some of the strictest drug prohibitions in the world. The next year, he was sentenced to death.

Despite rising international anger and supporters’ allegations that his intellectual handicap renders him incapable of making reasonable decisions, he was set to be hanged on Wednesday after losing a series of appeals.

A last-ditch appeal was set to be heard by the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, but activists expected the case to be dismissed, allowing the execution to proceed as planned.

However, Judge Andrew Phang Boon Leong announced that Nagaenthran had contracted Covid-19, halting the execution and preventing the appeal.

In deciding to postpone proceedings, he cited “logic, good sense, and humanity.”

“It’s a miracle,” Nagaenthran’s sister Sarmila told AFP from Ipoh, Malaysia’s northernmost city.

“We’re overjoyed, and we’re relieved.”

However, she recognized that the “relief” is “temporary,” as the appeal will be heard at some point. The case has yet to be given a new date.

Nagaenthran, who appeared briefly in court Tuesday before proceedings were postponed, was not ill, according to Sarmila, and showed no signs of Covid-19.

In the meantime, his lawyer, M. Ravi, told reporters that he was “rescued by none other than the heavenly force.”

The case has sparked widespread outrage, and a panel of UN human rights experts became the latest to speak out against the execution of someone with an intellectual handicap on Monday.

“Not only is using this type of punishment to curb drug trafficking illegal under international law, but it is also useless,” they stated.

Nagaenthran’s sentence has been called for to be remitted by the European Union, and Malaysia’s prime minister has written to his Singaporean counterpart requesting a stay of execution.

Richard Branson, a long-time opponent of capital punishment, has joined his voice to calls for the Malaysian to be granted a reprieve.

Such examples “illustrate why the death penalty is irreparably flawed,” he said, adding that sparing Nagaenthran’s life would be “just and fair.”

Nearly 75,000 people have signed an online petition asking for his death sentence to be commuted.

It will be carried out if the execution goes ahead. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.