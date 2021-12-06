The ex-King of Spain claims immunity from English courts.

A London court heard on Monday that Spain’s former monarch Juan Carlos I is seeking immunity from the English courts after his ex-lover accused him of spying on and harassing her.

Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, a Danish businesswoman, is suing the ex-monarch in the High Court for civil personal injury damages.

However, the 83-year-old Juan Carlos, who ruled from 1975 until his abdication in 2014, denies wrongdoing and claims that English courts have no authority over him since he is a Spanish royal.

The duo had a “intimate romantic relationship” between 2004 and 2009, according to court filings, and the king showered her with gifts even after they broke up.

When she refused to revive the connection, the situation became tense, prompting him to engage in “a pattern of behaviour amounting to harassment,” according to the allegations.

The 57-year-old claimant said she was threatened, that her abroad homes were broken into, and that the former monarch, who now resides in Abu Dhabi, “demanded the return of gifts.”

“Trespass and criminal damage” to her property in rural central England were among “other acts of covert and overt observation, generating distress and concern.”

She claimed that gunshots were fired at the property’s front gate, damaging security cameras, and that the former king was enraged by her refusals.

Attorneys representing zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn argued that when he abdicated, he surrendered his standing as sovereign or head of state, and thus was not entitled to protection.

He could not claim protection as a dependency of his son, current King Felipe VI, and appeared to be attempting to “frustrate” procedures, according to lawyer Jonathan Caplan.

Juan Carlos’ lawyer, Daniel Bethlehem, said his client “in the strongest of terms” disputed the allegations of wrongdoing.

Juan Carlos was immune from English judicial jurisdiction under the grounds of the State Immunity Act 1978. Any accusations have to be presented to the Supreme Court of Spain.

“This does not elevate His Majesty beyond the law; rather, given His Majesty’s constitutional status, he is rightfully subject to the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Spain, and the Supreme Court of Spain alone,” the lawyer explained to the court.

“Sitting in judgment of claims leveled against His Majesty is not, and cannot be, in the public interest of the United Kingdom.”

Because of their constitutional status, there was a “inherent public interest in defending the dignity of the king and intimate members of the royal family,” he noted.

