The Everest, Turf’s Biggest Prize, is Won by Nature Strip.

In front of thousands of roaring bettors in Sydney on Saturday, star sprinter Nature Strip, ridden by James McDonald, lived up to his billing as the favorite to win the world’s costliest turf race, The Everest.

Chris Waller’s seven-year-old gelding led the race from start to finish, holding off a fast-finishing Masked Crusader to win a stunning Aus$6.2 million (US$4.6 million) for a one-minute dash.

Eduardo finished third on a blustery day at Royal Randwick in the first major event in Sydney with fans — capped at 10,000 — since the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted months ago.

Normally, the facility would be packed with 40,000 supporters, but the ones that were present added some much-needed energy to a sport that, like most others, has been hampered by pandemic limitations.

The race, which took place over 1200 meters (3/4 mile or six furlongs), featured 12 of the world’s top sprinters competing under weight-for-age standards.

Nature Strip blasted out of the gates on a soft track and led at the halfway mark ahead of Home Affairs, with his consistent speed allowing him to hold off the late-charging Masked Crusader to win by a head. Classique Legend, the defending champion, finished fifth.

“I’ve never woken up in a morning with such confidence in a racer,” an emotional McDonald said after Nature Strip won for the third time after placing seventh in 2020 and leading for much of the race in 2019 before ending fourth.

“The man who trains it (Waller) is an incredible expert at what he does, and the horse is a star, giving his all… he’s been a constant performer throughout.”

Waller, who was holding back tears as he spoke, said it was a fantastic event, especially with such a boisterous crowd at the track.

“It was an incredible race,” he added. “What better way to leave Covid than with a fantastic race day? With the fans back, you can really feel it today.” While the racing world rejoiced, they also mourned the death of Sir Dragonet, the defending Cox Plate champion, who was euthanized Saturday after breaking down in a track gallop at Moonee Valley in Victoria state.

The Irish import was getting his final significant training before defending his title next week, with jockey Glen Boss in the saddle, who rode ninth-placed Home Affairs in The Everest.

With a total prize pool of Aus$15 million, the Everest is the richest turf event in the world, however it falls behind the Saudi.