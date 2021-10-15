The EU’s top diplomat is’ready’ to meet with Iran to discuss the nuclear deal.

Josep Borrell, the diplomatic director of the European Union, said on Friday that he was “ready” to see Iranian authorities in Brussels as part of efforts to resurrect the stalled 2015 nuclear deal, but warned Tehran that it was time to completely return to the bargaining table.

After wrapping off a trip to Washington, Borrell dismissed the idea of a “Plan B,” or a possible military option, as indicated by the US and Israel this week if Iran fails to rejoin the nuclear-nuclear agreement.

“I know the Iranians want to have some type of preliminary negotiations with me as coordinator and some members of the JCPOA board,” Borrell told reporters, referring to the deal’s formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“I’m ready, I’m ready to do it,” Borrell stated. “However, the clock is ticking.” Enrique Mora, the EU envoy, was in Tehran on Thursday to argue for a specific date for reopening talks on the Islamic republic’s pact with world powers, which have been frozen since June.

Following the talks, Iran and the EU decided to hold more talks in Brussels in the coming days, according to Tehran.

“I’m afraid I can’t give you an exact date. If they are required, I am ready to welcome them “Borrell had met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the day before, with Iran on the agenda.

“I’m not saying this is absolutely necessary,” he added, “but you know I have to exercise strategic patience on this problem because we can’t afford to fail.”

In 2015, the United States, China, Russia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom negotiated an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump walked out of the pact, reimposing sanctions that had been eased as part of the agreement.

Since then, Tehran has backtracked on several of its agreements, claiming that its nuclear program is solely for civilian purposes.

Current US President Joe Biden has stated that if the Islamic republic renews its pledges at the same time, he is willing to return to the accord.

Indirect talks between the two adversaries began in April in Vienna, mediated by the other accord signatories, but have remained stalled since June, when a new Iranian president was elected.

On the western side, frustration is building by the day because Iran has yet to establish a timetable for its return to Vienna.

