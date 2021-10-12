The EU’s pledge kicks off the G20’s virtual summit on Afghanistan.

G20 leaders met virtually on Tuesday to discuss the developing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, with the EU offering a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion-euro) aid package to kick things going.

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent delegates, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those who dialed in to the summit hosted by Italy.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s chief, announced an aid plan to “avert a massive humanitarian and socio-economic collapse” in Afghanistan as the discussions began.

According to a statement, the money adds 250 million euros to a 300-million-euro sum previously declared by the EU for urgent humanitarian needs, with the remaining going to Afghans fleeing the Taliban’s neighboring nations.

The EU money will be sent to international organizations working on the ground, not to the Taliban’s temporary government, which Brussels does not recognize, according to the statement.

EU development money, which is not the same as humanitarian help, has been suspended.

Following a previous G7 conference on Afghanistan in August, following the Taliban’s takeover, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi pushed for a broader discussion with other foreign powers.

Among the G20 members are the United States, the European Union, China, Turkey, Russia, India, and Saudi Arabia.

The Taliban met with a joint EU-US team in Qatar for the first time on Tuesday, as the hardline Islamists continue their diplomatic push for international support.

Since the Taliban retook power with the exit of US and other international troops after a 20-year conflict, international aid has been prohibited to Afghanistan.

The country’s foreign assets have been blocked, while food costs and employment are growing, raising fears of a humanitarian calamity as winter approaches.

The United Nations and Qatar, a crucial mediator in Afghanistan that has also held negotiations between the US and the Taliban, were also invited to Tuesday’s closed-door meetings, which will be followed by a press conference in Rome by Draghi.

Security will also be discussed at the G20 summit.

Draghi, whose country was a key member in the NATO effort in Afghanistan, said last month that world leaders will consider measures “to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a hotspot of international terrorism again.”

The Taliban rule, which has yet to be recognized by any other country as a legitimate government, is now facing a challenge from the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K), which has launched a series of devastating attacks. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.