The EU’s legal dispute with Poland takes center stage during the Brussels summit.

Fears that a Polish rejection of Brussels’ legal supremacy would jeopardize the EU’s basic foundations and cohesion clouded a summit of the bloc’s leaders on Thursday.

The meeting, which was originally intended to look into solutions for Europe to deal with a worldwide energy shortage, revealed significant east-west splits and entrenched positions that foreshadowed a growing confrontation in the coming months.

As they arrived, various leaders expressed their concern about the situation, with the majority emphasizing the importance of “conversation” to calm the situation before it escalated into a political and legal disaster.

“A red line has clearly been crossed,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo remarked.

He admitted that it was “a shame” that so much summit time had to be devoted to the issue, but that it was important “because this subject really goes to the core of Europe.”

Both Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin said they needed to be “aggressive” with Warsaw, while Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg cautioned that Poland could not “cherry-pick” EU laws.

Several politicians have said that unless the matter is resolved, Brussels should not release 36 billion euros ($42 billion) in pandemic-recovery funds that Poland desperately needs.

Some argue that all EU budget funds for Warsaw should be subject to an unproven “conditionality” mechanism that ties disbursement to member states’ compliance with the rule of law.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish Prime Minister, showed no signs of backing down as he arrived.

While he stated that he is “open for discourse,” he also stated that “we will not act under the threat of blackmail.”

He defended a contentious October 7 judgement by his country’s Constitutional Court, which stated that EU law could only apply in a few, narrow areas, and that Polish law would take precedence in all other national concerns.

That verdict is seen by EU leaders, officials, and diplomats as a ruse to justify Morawiecki’s populist government’s efforts to replace independent courts with ones controlled by his ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party. They accuse Warsaw of undermining EU democratic standards.

Morawiecki maintained his conviction that the EU is overstepping its bounds in its control over member states, trampling on their sovereignty in a way that, if left unchecked, will result in “anarchy” and “chaos.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban backed him up, calling the pressure on Poland a “witch-hunt.” “The Poles are correct,” he stated, adding, “we will assist the Poles because there is a sneaky abuse of authority going on.”

