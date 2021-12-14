The European Union proposes changing border rules and lengthening the time it takes to process asylum claims.

The European Union’s governing commission announced various modifications to present laws managing the flow of people and goods over national borders on Tuesday, including an extension of the time countries have to process asylum applications.

The regulation changes would apply to the Schengen region, a collection of 26 EU and non-EU countries that suspended visa restrictions for travel between them, a decision that has aided the member nations’ economic health as well as other business perks such as shipping efficiency.

Concerns about the coronavirus limitations that have reintroduced border inspections in some countries, slowing travel and affecting the region’s supply chain, have prompted the suggested modifications.

Another factor contributing to the tightening of security measures is concern over the situation in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko began inviting refugees, many from Iraq, to the country, claiming that his government would be able to get them into the EU through Belarus’ borders with Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

Lukashenko’s support for migrants was interpreted as a retaliation for EU sanctions imposed on Belarus following allegations of election fraud and violence against nonviolent democracy protestors.

When another country, such as Belarus, intentionally guides migrants toward a specific country or encourages them to move, the European Commission proposed that countries be free to change their asylum processes.

The reforms would reduce the number of asylum-seekers crossing the border, and applications might be delayed for up to four weeks instead of the current ten days. Those awaiting processing of their applications may be housed in temporary shelters along a country’s border for up to 16 weeks.

The Schengen region is made up of 26 countries, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, who are not members of the EU.

Nearly 1.7 million people reside in one Schengen country and work in another, with an estimated 3.5 million crossing an internal border every day.

“The 2015 immigration crisis, a wave of terrorist acts on European soil, and the global COVID-19 pandemic have all put the Schengen region under strain,” stated Margaritis Schinas, Vice-President of the European Commission.

“This is a necessary and balanced step. It isn’t the end of the story, but it is sufficient to preserve Schengen “In Strasbourg, Schinas told reporters, This is a condensed version of the information.