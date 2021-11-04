The European Union is “standing” with Taiwan, according to a visiting delegation.

The chairman of a visiting European Parliament delegation said on Thursday that Taiwan’s democracy is “a treasure” that must be maintained, offering to stand by the island as tensions between Beijing and Taipei reach new heights.

China claims Taiwan and has stepped up efforts to isolate it on the world scene in recent years, resenting any attempt to consider the self-ruled island as a sovereign state.

Recent Chinese airforce incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone have prompted worldwide support for Taipei, including from the US, which reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to Taiwan’s self-defense.

The group, led by French MEP Raphael Glucksmann, a vociferous China critic who was one of five parliamentarians sanctioned by Beijing in March, has been dubbed as the European Parliament’s first “official” delegation to Taipei.

Taiwan’s democracy, according to Glucksmann, is “a treasure that all democrats across the world should love and protect.”

“We came here with a very simple, very obvious message — you are not alone,” he told Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at a meeting on Thursday.

He urged the European Union to step up collaboration with Taiwan, saying, “Europe is standing with you in the defense of freedom, the rule of law, and human dignity.”

“It is past time for us in the European Union to demonstrate that we are all in the same boat… Next, we need a very concrete agenda of high-level meetings and high-level concrete initiatives” to develop an EU-Taiwan collaboration.

A visit to Taiwan by MEPs would “harm China’s vital interests and impede the healthy development of China-EU relations,” according to the Chinese embassy in Brussels.

When a party of French senators visited Taipei last month, Beijing responded angrily, as did Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu’s recent visits to Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Since Tsai entered office in 2016, ties between China and Taiwan have deteriorated, since she considers the island as a de facto sovereign entity that is not part of Chinese territory.

After unprecedented incursions by Chinese airplanes into the island’s air defense zone last month, Taiwan’s defense minister said military tensions with Beijing were at their greatest in four decades.