The European Union has extended free roaming until 2032.

Negotiators agreed on Thursday that EU mobile phone customers will continue to enjoy free roaming across Europe for mobile phone calls and web surfing until 2032.

Since 2017, one of the most popular reforms for EU customers has been the elimination of roaming charges, which allows Europeans to use their national mobile plans throughout the EU at no additional cost.

Mobile data usage jumped 17-fold in the summer of 2019 compared to the summer of 2016, before these tariffs were lifted, according to the European Commission.

It covers all 27 EU member nations, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, with the exception of the United Kingdom, which stopped following EU standards permanently on January 1.

After a political agreement between the European Parliament and Slovenia, which is now holding the rotating presidency of the EU, the agreement was renewed.

“When individuals travel in Europe, the ‘roam like at home’ policy has made communication easier and cheaper,” stated Slovenian Public Administration Minister Bostjan Koritnik.

It was one of the EU’s “biggest success stories,” he said.