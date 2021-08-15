The European powers are scrambling to get out of Afghanistan.

On Sunday, European countries and the European Union hurried to evacuate their people and local personnel from Kabul, as NATO stated it was attempting to keep the airport operating as the Taliban closed in on control.

After the government admitted it was planning for a “transfer of power,” hardline Islamists in Afghanistan were on the verge of ultimate victory.

After meeting with a number of member countries, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated the alliance was “helping maintain Kabul airport operational to facilitate and organize evacuations.”

The European Union has been left scrambling to find a solution for Afghan personnel from its representation who may face retaliation, as well as persuade its 27 member nations to grant them visas.

“This is an incredibly important situation; we are taking it very seriously and will continue to work hard, in collaboration with EU Member States, to provide swift solutions for them and ensure their safety,” an EU spokesman said.

Germany, France, and the Netherlands were among the countries evacuating diplomatic workers from their Kabul embassies to the airport.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the daily Bild, “We are not going to risk our people falling into the hands of the Taliban.”

As Paris looked to establish up a temporary presence at the airport, France’s envoy to Afghanistan posted a video of himself departing the Green Zone in Kabul atop a chopper.

Other NATO members, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, and Spain, have also announced that their embassy workers will be evacuated.

The French presidency stated that it would “do all possible” to ensure the safety of French nationals and Afghan personnel still in the country.

The evacuation, which involved several hundred people, began in April, according to a statement.

According to the statement, “France is one of the few countries that has preserved the potential… to protect Afghans who work for the French army, as well as journalists, human rights activists, artists, and Afghan leaders who are particularly threatened.”

Paris has promised to make a “extraordinary effort” to welcome Afghans who are facing threats because of their human rights activities. According to the administration, more than 600 Afghans working for French organizations in the nation have already come in France with their families.

Around 600 British troops were deployed to Afghanistan to assist in the evacuation of the country’s roughly 3,000 British citizens, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the “great majority” of remaining embassy workers in Kabul will return to the UK.

