The European Human Rights Court has called on Russia to address the “increasing scale” of domestic violence.

On Tuesday, a European human rights court ordered Russia to pay more than half a million dollars in damages to four domestic abuse survivors and recommended that the government adopt rules to help combat the “staggering scale” of domestic violence against women.

Natalya Tunikova, Yelena Gershman, Irina Petrakova, and Margarita Gracheva filed a case at the European Court of Human Rights, alleging that Russian police officers failed to protect them from domestic violence perpetrated by their partners.

The issue of domestic abuse against Gracheva drew a lot of attention around the country. Her spouse kidnapped her in 2017, drove her into a wilderness, and used an ax to slice off her hands.

In their court declaration, the four ladies also alleged that the Russian police did not respond to their cases in a timely manner.

In its handling of the four women’s cases, the court determined that Russia violated Articles 3 and 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibit “inhuman, degrading treatment and discrimination.”

People who are victims of domestic abuse in Russia now have little to no legal protection. According to the court judgement, Russia needs to make “urgent adjustments” to its approach to domestic abuse, such as developing a legal definition of domestic violence, criminalizing all forms of domestic violence, and permitting the use of protection and restraining orders.

“This is not the first time the court has noted Russia’s failure to meet its obligations on domestic violence protection, but this time the court has clearly and in detail pointed out measures Russia must adopt, including domestic violence legislation, restraining orders, risk assessment and management protocols, interagency cooperation mechanisms, and much more,” said lawyer and women’s rights advocate Mari Davtyan, who represented two women in the case.

Current Russian laws cover a wide range of violent crimes, but attempts to put in place mechanisms to prevent these crimes have met with opposition from officials.

In 2016, a bill voted by parliament made assault against a family member a criminal charge, sparking outrage from conservative groups. As a result, in 2017, it was decriminalized and lowered to a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of $68.

Valentina Matviyenko, the country’s current chairwoman. This is a condensed version of the information.