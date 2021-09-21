The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russia is responsible for the murder of Alexander Litvinenko.

On Tuesday, Europe’s top human rights court concluded that Russia was to blame for the assassination of dissident former spy Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, a decision that Moscow promptly dismissed.

Litvinenko died in a London hotel after drinking tea tainted with the radioactive isotope Polonium 210, in a case that has weighed on British-Russian ties ever since.

Before dying, Litvinenko sent a message accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning, and his assassination has been viewed as the first in a series of Kremlin-backed assassination attempts targeting dissidents.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg stated, “Russia was culpable for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the United Kingdom” (ECHR).

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman in Moscow, dismissed the claim.

“Since the inquiry is still ongoing, making assertions like these is at the very least unfounded… He stated, “We are not prepared to accept this decision.”

The ECHR stated it had shown “beyond reasonable doubt” that the assassination was carried out by Russians Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun in response to a complaint filed by Litvinenko’s widow Marina.

The court found that the two had traveled to the British capital with the intent of killing him.

“The planned and elaborate operation involving the procurement of a rare fatal poison, the pair’s travel plans, and repeated and sustained efforts to give the poison suggested that Mr Litvinenko had been the target,” it stated.

After meeting Litvinenko at a key London hotel, British authorities named Lugovoi, now a Russian MP, and businessman Kovtun as prime suspects.

However, extradition attempts have failed, and they have both contested the charges, with Lugovoi claiming parliamentary immunity as well.

The ruling was “unjust, illegitimate, and politically driven,” Lugovoi told the Interfax news agency.

“If they formed their judgement solely on the words of Litvinenko’s widow, then the ECHR’s image will be tarnished,” he stated.

According to the court, there was a “strong prima facie” case that Lugovoi and Kovtun “acted on the direction or control of Russian officials.”

Russia had failed to establish that the two were part of a “rogue operation” in the case, and had also failed to refute charges of official involvement.

As a result, the court declared the assassination to be “imputable to Russia.”

Following the assassination of Litvinenko, the attempted poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom in 2018 sparked outrage and protest.