The EU wants to know what the status of delivery app workers is.

On Thursday, the EU will propose a set of criteria to evaluate whether a gig worker in Europe who uses platforms like Uber, Bolt, or Deliveroo is an employee.

The EU executive’s plan is an attempt to resolve the job status of millions of drivers and delivery persons who, according to the big platforms, are self-employed.

For nearly a decade, the debate has crowded European courts, with judges issuing over a hundred judgements across the bloc’s 27 member nations, with hundreds more pending.

The designation of employees was denied to a tiny group of Deliveroo workers in Belgium on Wednesday, while Uber lost a court case in non-EU Britain over its service in London.

The prospect of an EU-wide reclassification of platform workers has sent Deliveroo and other platforms’ stock prices falling in recent days, fueling fears that their business model is in jeopardy.

“For far too long, platform businesses have generated enormous profits by avoiding their most fundamental obligations as employers at the expense of workers while peddling the myth that they bring choice to workers,” said Ludovic Voet, the president of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).

He continued, “The commission’s plan should finally give workers meaningful certainty about their employment status.”

According to early leaks of the EU plan, if two of the five requirements are met, Uber and others will no longer be able to consider themselves solely as software platforms, but will be compelled to act like brick-and-mortar businesses subject to labor rules.

According to reports, the criteria include whether an app decides worker pay levels, makes demands on appearance such as the use of uniforms and equipment, or limits a person’s right to refuse work.

The platforms, on the other hand, would be able to refute the categorization, with enterprises having the opportunity to verify their workers’ self-employment status, with national legislation serving as the final arbiter.

The European Union has relatively little control over work-related policy in EU member states, and platforms are now subject to a variety of national rules governing their professional relationships with workers.

In Spain, all food delivery workers must be identified as employees by the apps they use to work, forcing Deliveroo to exit the market.

In other countries, courts have required apps to adopt collective bargaining agreements even if their employees are self-employed, a model that certain platforms, such as Uber, prefer.

