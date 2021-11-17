The EU should prepare for more migrant crises, according to the EU’s border chief.

In an interview with AFP, the head of the EU’s border agency said the EU should be prepared for additional migrant crises like those on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders.

Fabrice Leggeri, the head of Frontex, also stated that the agency was working with Polish authorities to organize the charter flight repatriation of up to 1,700 migrants to Iraq in the coming weeks.

“This isn’t the first time the EU has been subjected to — call it blackmail, call it geopolitical blackmail, call it a hybrid threat,” said Leggeri.

He contrasted the current scenario to the days of riots in February 2020, when Greece attempted to stop tens of thousands of migrants from entering the country after Turkey allowed them to do so on purpose.

“It should open the eyes of individuals who don’t realize that migratory flows can be utilized for political gain against the European Union,” he said.

“We need to be prepared for circumstances like this that might happen very fast,” he said at Frontex’s offices in a Warsaw skyscraper.

Frontex, which was established in 2004, was the first EU body to establish a permanent, uniformed force. By 2027, it hopes to have 10,000 border guards, up from the present 2,200.

It has roughly 100 border guards and 40 vehicles stationed on the Lithuania-Belarus border, although not being directly involved on the Poland-Belarus border.

Frontex was also negotiating with Polish authorities and the EU to get authorization from Iraq to set up a series of charter flights for repatriations, according to Leggeri.

“In the coming weeks, we could have 1,500 or 1,700 people to repatriate,” he warned.

Thousands of migrants are thought to be stranded on the Polish-Belarusian border, including a group of roughly 1,800 near the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing.

Belarus is accused by the EU of bringing the migrants to the border on purpose in order to put pressure on the EU.

Belarus denies this, claiming that Poland should allow them to enter.

25,000 Polish soldiers and border guards, as well as thousands more police, were stationed in the area, according to Leggeri.

Poland has also announced that construction on a permanent border barrier will begin next month, a proposal that Leggeri believes will enhance border guards’ work by reducing the number of irregular crossings and, as a result, problematic returns.

"At the very least, we are not accused of pushbacks when there is a barrier since we know where the border is."