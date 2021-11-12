The EU sees ‘progress’ in the Migrant Crisis in Belarus, but tensions remain high.

The European Union said it was making progress in resolving a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border on Friday, but tensions remained high, with hundreds trapped in a no-land. man’s

Minsk said Friday it will “react strongly to any aggression” after Poland dispatched thousands of troops to the area and announced joint training with Russian paratroopers near the border.

The West accuses Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to his country in order to transfer them across the border in retaliation for sanctions.

Over 2,000 migrants, mostly Kurds from the Middle East, have been trapped on the border for days in near-freezing temperatures, prompting the WHO to express “grave concern” about their plight on Friday.

Lukashenko is “involved in extremely dangerous conduct,” according to US Vice President Kamala Harris, who also warned that “the eyes of the world and its leaders are watching.”

Ankara announced that Iraqis, Syrians, and Yemenis will no longer be allowed on flights from Turkey to Belarus in order to curb the influx of migrants.

Iraq said it was compiling a list of its people who were stuck at the border and wanted to return home, and that it was ready to arrange repatriation missions. It also shut down Belarusian diplomatic missions that had been issuing tourist permits to Iraqis.

“We are witnessing progress on all fronts,” European Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas said at a press conference in Lebanon, adding that he would be visiting Iraq and Turkey soon.

A spokeswoman for Germany’s foreign ministry said that talks with airlines and nations along potential migration routes were ongoing, and that the Turkish restriction demonstrated that “we already have some results.”

Following reports this week of new aircraft delivering migrants to Minsk from Turkey and the Middle East, Western governments have demanded that Lukashenko and his primary partner Russia take steps to resolve the problem.

At a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, US and European delegations accused Minsk of jeopardizing lives for political reasons and attempting to divert attention “from its own escalating human rights crimes.”

Minsk and Moscow have accused EU countries of failing to meet international standards by barring migrants seeking asylum after Western military “adventures” in the Middle East, according to Minsk and Moscow.

Russia has sent strategic bombers to patrol over Belarus this week as a show of support for Minsk, and the two nations announced on Friday that a joint unit of paratroopers was undertaking snap drills near the Polish border.

“Belarusians are armed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.