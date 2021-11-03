The EU Military Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s mandate has been renewed by the United Nations.

Despite Russian opposition to the existence of an international high representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the UN Security Council unanimously approved Wednesday to extend the mandate of the European military operation in the Balkan country for another year.

The resolution by the Security Council came as the country’s Bosnian Serb leader stepped up separatist threats and was accused of jeopardizing peace.

Russia, a big supporter of the Bosnian Serbs, has slammed the position of high representative.

Moscow has refused to acknowledge German incumbent Christian Schmidt, who took over for Austrian Valentin Inzko after 12 years in office.

Russia opposes the post’s very idea, calling it biased, and urged that the office of the high representative be terminated at the United Nations in 2019.

“The position is still open. Today, there is no high representative or high representative candidate “Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia stated.

Schmidt was not called to present his report to the Security Council, which many speculated was a bribe to allow Russia to vote in favor of the European military mission, known as Operation Althea, being renewed.

On the other side, France’s UN ambassador, Nicolas de Riviere, emphasized the high representative’s “crucial role in supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

“All kinds of questioning the geographical integrity and existence of Bosnia and Herzegovina as a state,” the French envoy added.

Since the 1990s war, Bosnia has been divided along ethnic lines. Today, its institutions are based on a complex framework born of the 1995 Dayton peace agreement and built along ethnic community lines, with two autonomous entities — the Serb-controlled Republika Srpska and the Muslim-dominated Muslim-Croat Federation — linked by weak central authorities.

Milorad Dodik, the Bosnian Serb leader, has promised the development of a Serbian army and the establishment of a slew of independent governmental bodies, as well as the abolition of the mandate for federal institutions within the Bosnian Serb republic.

Schmidt’s absence was regretted by US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who stated that “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina” were vital.

The European Union Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina comprises 600 troops and took over the NATO peacekeeping mission in 2004.