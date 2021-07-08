The EU is putting more pressure on Syria’s lone aid checkpoint to stay open.

The European Union is putting more pressure on Syria’s lone aid checkpoint to keep it open, with a top EU official calling the repercussions of closing the border crossing “catastrophic” for millions of civilians.

The EU commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, commented on the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and northern Syria before of the United Nations Security Council vote on whether to keep the gate open on July 10, according to the Associated Press.

During a tour to Bab al-Hawa, Lenarcic told reporters, “This operation means life for millions of people on the other side of the border.” “The failure to extend this lifeline across Bab al-Hawa would have catastrophic humanitarian ramifications for millions of people who rely on it.”

“I am confident that the members of the United Nations Security Council will see the critical need of maintaining… this lifeline,” he said. “The ramifications for human lives would be disastrous.”

Bab al-Hawa is the principal entry point for international aid into Syria’s northwest, which is home to roughly 4 million people.

Syria’s government and its Security Council ally, Russia, want aid to begin flowing through government-controlled areas of the war-torn country.

The United Nations, the United States, and others have put pressure on Russia, warning of catastrophic humanitarian consequences for Syrians in rebel areas if the bridge is blocked. Russia claims that aid should be provided across Syria’s battle lines, bolstering the Syrian government’s control over the entire country.

When aid delivery began in 2014, three years after the conflict in Syria began, the Security Council had sanctioned four border crossings. However, Russia used its veto threat in the council to limit supply to two border crossings in January 2020, and it used its veto threat again in July 2020 to close a third crossing.

“Not much, if any, humanitarian help is arriving to northwest Syria… from the government-controlled areas,” Lenarcic said, adding that the EU would welcome any humanitarian support from Damascus.

The needs in the enclave are significantly greater than they were in 2014, when the Security Council first permitted cross-border aid, according to Mark Cutts, the United Nations’ deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria.

"Last but not least, we have a million people displaced."