The EU is considering overhauling the working conditions of app developers.

On Thursday, the European Union took aim at the business models of gig economy companies such as Uber and Deliveroo, proposing rules that could force them to reclassify their workers as full-time employees.

The initiative is an attempt to resolve the work status of millions of drivers and delivery persons that the big platforms claim are self-employed once and for all.

For nearly a decade, the debate has crowded European courts, with judges issuing over a hundred judgements across the bloc’s 27 member nations, with hundreds more pending.

The designation of employees was denied to a tiny group of Deliveroo workers in Belgium on Wednesday, while Uber lost a court case in non-EU Britain over its service in London.

“As the number of employment produced by digital labor platforms grows, we must ensure that all those who earn a living from such activity have fair working conditions,” EU executive vice president Margrethe Vestager said.

“It will assist (the) fraudulent self-employed working for platforms to correctly assess their job status and enjoy all the social entitlements that come with it,” she continued, referring to the proposal by the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm.

The prospect of an EU-wide reclassification of platform workers has sent Deliveroo and other platforms’ stock prices falling in recent days, fueling fears that their business model is in jeopardy.

The EU claims that if the law is implemented, it will assist in the reclassification of around five million platform workers in the 27 member states as full-fledged employees.

This is due to the fact that they matched two of the EU’s five requirements for reclassification, compelling certain platforms to treat their employees as if they were brick-and-mortar businesses subject to labor regulations.

The criteria include whether an app decides worker pay levels, makes demands on appearance, such as the use of uniforms and equipment, or limits a person’s freedom to refuse work.

The categorization would be rebuttable by the platforms, with enterprises given the opportunity to verify their workers’ self-employment status, with national laws serving as the final judge.

Platform companies have slammed the move, claiming that it will reduce jobs for those who want the freedom of self-employment.

The commission’s proposal, according to Uber, would jeopardize “thousands of employment,” cripple small businesses in the aftermath of the pandemic, and jeopardize “essential services that consumers across Europe rely on.”

The guidelines would have “bad repercussions for couriers themselves as,” according to Delivery Platform Europe, which represents Uber Eats and Deliveroo among others. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.